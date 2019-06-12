For lovers of Big Band music, vocalist Harry Prime (from East Falls, PA) was a popular singer during the Big Band era from the late 1940s and into the 1950s. performing with the orchestras of Randy Brooks, Jack Fina, Tommy Dorsey and Ralph Flanagan. Harry had a chart-topping, 'Until,' and recorded over 100 standard tunes mostly with the very popular Ralph Flanagan band. 'Dear Hearts and Gentle People,' 'You're Breaking My Heart,' 'Nevertheless,' and 'Just One More chance' are shining examples of Harry Prime's distinct style and vocal abilities. He passed away on June 15, 2017 at age 97. I remember Harry for his love of singing, entertaining and for being a good friend for many years.
Herb Stark
Downtown
