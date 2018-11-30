Dan Gilmore, who died on Nov. 29, will be remembered with deep affection by all of us who were his poetry students at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Dan taught his last class there in July of this year. He lives on in our memories, and in our poetry. In July I wrote, and read, this:
Let us not kid ourselves.
Without a creative spark
somewhere within our respective psyches
you and I would not be
sitting in this Poetry class.
And do not for one minute doubt
that without Dan Gilmore we would be
just a tepid bundle of little sparks
with nary a flame among us.
Mary Norman
West side
