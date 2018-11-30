Dan Gilmore, who died on Nov. 29, will be remembered with deep affection by all of us who were his poetry students at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Dan taught his last class there in July of this year. He lives on in our memories, and in our poetry. In July I wrote, and read, this:

Let us not kid ourselves.

Without a creative spark

somewhere within our respective psyches

you and I would not be

sitting in this Poetry class.

And do not for one minute doubt

that without Dan Gilmore we would be

just a tepid bundle of little sparks

with nary a flame among us.

Mary Norman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

