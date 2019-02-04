Re: the Feb. 2 article "WWII chaplains who gave their lives to save others will be honored here."
My uncle who lived in Tucson when he entered the war and was on the Dorchester being transported to Iceland, I believe, when they were torpedoed by a German sub. The kindness in the hearts of the four chaplains will never be forgotten. My Uncle Johnny was the recipient of a life vest from the catholic chaplain. Thank you for writing the story about the four chaplains and the ceremony at Kino Memorial Park. Hopefully my cousin will be there, it was his dad who was on the dorchester and I plan to attend also.
Mike Cable
East side
