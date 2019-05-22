To the Editor:
Hard to believe singer/actor/entertainer Frank Sinatra left us on May 14, 1998 leaving behind a multitude of classic performances from virtually every facet of of the entertainment industry. I'd like to raise a toast to Frank Sinatra, a staunch supporter of Israel, along with some of his many admirers including Tony Bennett, Michael Buble, jazz singer Peggy King and the All-Star Jazz Trio, talent promoter Billy Jon Coogan, music archivist Anhony DiFlorio III and WYYR director/producer Chris Valenti along with the millions of Sinatra fans around the world. Thank you Frank for doing it all...'Your Way'! We are all better off for it!
Herb Stark
Downtown
