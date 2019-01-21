I love the authors optimism and heart felt words. I'm 70 years old. I've lived out most of my " future". Many ups and downs. As I have grown older my spiritual life has taken on more importance. My relationship with God has grown stronger and is the reason for my well being. I fear for people who only stay in the "human" box for happiness. Man was born with eternity in his heart. Read God's word to mankind. Focus on the spiritual aspects of your life as well as the human. Enjoy the happiness your creator desires for you have.
Bradford Soland
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.