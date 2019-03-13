Thanks to the Pantano and Tucson Rotary Clubs, plus many others, for their great humanitarian aid efforts making a difference in the lives of less fortunate people. In addition to their water project they have worked with our Rotary Canada members to help deliver assistance to deprived residents of Nogales, Mexico area.
For several years, we have brought teams of Rotary volunteers to help in Mexico and the Tucson area Rotary friends have also been involved with us. In addition they help home-host and transport us to Mexico for the work parties.
Anyone can join our Rotary cause to help make a difference in both local and global communities. Check out www.Rotary.org and search a club in your local area. You will be welcomed to be part of Rotary in Action.
Doug Vincent
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.