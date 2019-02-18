Re: the Feb. 16 column "Monastery- turned-sanctuary truly extraordinary."
Although David Fitzsimmons' cartoons and editorials usually bring me smiles and laughter, his column brought tears to my eyes. How can our country continue to turn away people who have suffered so much? The new owners of the Benedictine Monastery are to be commended and blessed for making this sacred building available to these asylum seekers from the south as are the volunteers from Casa Alitas. Thank you, David, for your compassionate column.
N. Jean Rogers
Tubac
