My name is Jerrad Trotter and my small nonprofit, Strangers We Know, is currently hosting our annual Letters from Santa campaign in which we invite the community to submit requests for friends, family, and loved ones to receive a personalized letter from Santa himself! The letters are certified authentic and signed by all of Santa's most trusted reindeer. Requests can be submitted up until Dec. 1 at www.strangersweknow.org/lfs. This is a completely free community service. Our goal is to spread love like wildfire and this is just one more fun way to do that.
Jerrad Trotter
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.