I am a hearing impaired person with cochlear implants. I receive multiple phone calls a day — most I don't care about and delete. However there are many from doctors offices. The caller talks so fast there is no way to understand the message. Why, especially in the medical profession, aren't the callers trained to speak slowly and clearly? There are so many older people and most have a degree of hearing impairment. Please listen to the frustration you cause by not training your staff.
Karen Kennett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.