Thank you to good Samaritans of Cyclovia. Today while on the Spring Cyclovia route I was west of Euclid on Helen Street when I noticed my front bike tire was flat. I had driven through some glass particles, was 3 miles from home, and felt demoralized. Just then Jorge at the Cyclovia info booth nearby shouted that there was a BICAS booth just west. I thanked him and limped my bike over to the BICAS booth, where a volunteer replaced the tire. Then I rode back to the area east of Euclid, and handpicked a bunch of glass shards from the street. Back at the UA Poetry Center, I discovered my padlock was missing. Then I just gave up and went home.
Later, we drove near the area on Helen Street, hoping that by chance the lock was still somewhere. Amazingly, there was my lock on the southside curb. Thank you to all the kind persons who helped me to handle these problems at Cyclovia. What a great Tucson community event!
Carolyn Classen
Midtown
