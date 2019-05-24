In winter 1988, I was traveling in the dark from Buffalo, NY to Rochester, NY on Route I-90 E. When I braked, my car suddenly went into a tailspin; I hadn't noticed that I was traveling on black ice. Black ice is thin and transparent, making it extremely difficult to see. My car hit a guardrail and went off the road. As I sat for a few seconds feeling grateful that I wasn't injured, a man startled me by knocking on my window. I couldn’t believe that a stranger got off the road to check on me. He risked his life just to see whether I was alright. I wish that I had asked for his information so that I could thank him again; unfortunately, I don’t even remember his face because I was in shock. Sometimes when I start to think about negative people, I turn my thoughts to the stranger that pulled off the road when there was black ice.
Barbara Shapiro
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.