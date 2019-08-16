Naomi Darom's recent op-ed lamented the fact that a male comic book superhero could be a pile of rocks while a female comic book superhero always had to also be super hot in appearance. My suggestion to her would be to visit the realm outside of comic books for female superheroes.
For instance, female Olympic athletes. No human dominated the arena the way that Nadia Comaneci did back when she was competing. Simone Biles does physical maneuvers that no male has ever accomplished.
In politics, Hilary Clinton won the popular vote for president. Nancy Pelosi presides over a group that arguably includes some of the most sexist, misogynistic males on the planet.
When Ms. Darom mentors her daughter, she should stress the fact that comic book superheroes are fantasy and then show her images of real, live superheroines.
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.