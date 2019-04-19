I like to thank the good Samaritan that stopped to help me on April 11 around 8 p.m. when I was stuck at the side of the road with a left front flat tire on I -19 going towards Tucson. I was alone on a dark busy highway, thank you for caring and offering to help. It was very much appreciated and it reminded me that there are good and caring people living in this area. I also like to give a shout out to the employees of AAA roadside service who made sure that I was safe and got help to me quickly. And last but not least the AAA employee who put himself in danger changing my tire on this busy highway. Thank You!
Doris Desart
West side
