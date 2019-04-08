My wife convinced me to get an I Phone and, since I did so, I have become very dependent on all the functions needed daily. I was recently traumatized due to losing it on the road. I called Verizon and they gave me the information needed to track, by map, the location. In order for this to succeed, the power of the phone had to be on. Unfortunately, it was off. I was heartbroken. I still can't believe it that Verizon called my wife on her I phone and said they had mine in their downtown location. Since I live way up in SaddleBrooke, whoever turned it in had a great heart. Lately politics has made me distrustful of people generally, but I have regained faith due to this good hearted person. He or she could have thrown it in the garbage. If you read this, thank you from the bottom of my heart!
Mark Adams
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.