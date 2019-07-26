As a senior citizen, who recently was diagnosed with Age Related Macular Generation(AMD), I want to thank the “Star” for providing me with the tools to still access the daily news. People with AMD experience loss of vision and/or distortion of vision and often lose the capability and enjoyment of reading and watching TV. I want people with visual problems to know there are services and technologies which can expand their visual world once again. The “Star” provides an email version of the daily newspaper which one can be read by enlarging the print size(Font) or even having the article read to them. Phenominal!!! Awesome! Also, the public library offers “free” audio books which you can listen to on your computer or your smart phone. I urge you not to close your eyes and your mind to what is out there to enhance your enjoyment of life.
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
