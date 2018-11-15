Your tribute to the veterans of WWI was wonderful to read. It was engrossing to learn all the variety of experiences — from the trench-runner to the soldiers being gassed — and even, sadly, the contentious objectors and level of harassment they suffered.
I have no experience with anyone closely related to me being in actual combat. My father was an officer in the Korean war stationed in France. But as a nurse seeing what physical and mental injuries people experience in their everyday lives, to imagine what it must have been like in war is beyond understanding. Thank you to the Star for bringing all these stories together. Thank you to all the family members who submitted their deeply cherished remembrances.
Molly Ballou
West side
