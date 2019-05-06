I’m tired of reading about felons, elected and otherwise, in the newspapers and thought I’d write something about a better class of people. One evening last week, I was walking through Ft. Lowell Park. It was almost dark; the lights of the ball fields were on.
I watched men who, after a long day at work, could have been sitting in a soft chair with the remote control or a cold brew in their hand. Instead they were working with kids, hitting baseballs to them, teaching baseball fundamentals, and offering encouragement free of charge.
Maybe their efforts aren’t newsworthy, but they are worthy of recognition and thanks. So, thanks to all the men and women who work all day then go out in the evenings to work with other people’s children. Your kindness and generosity help to turn Tucson's kids into worthwhile adults.
Bruno Rescigna
Northeast side
