I dropped my wallet last week on the far West side of Tucson. Upset at my carelessness I was making a list of all the hoops I was going to have to clear. I called home to say I was going to be late but that was not my worst problem; I had lost my wallet. My wife said no you didn't, someone left it in the door.
To say I was overwhelmed and incredibly grateful is understating the situation. Thank you anonymous person who drove at least 25 mies one way to deliver an amazing kindness. A call perhaps, but I did not expect this level of empathy and generosity.
I hope this inspires others to pay it forward at every opportunity; that seems a fitting reward for this person who was not interested in one.
Don Williams
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.