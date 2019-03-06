Many thanks to all who helped me when I fell at the Tucson Festival of Books Sunday: the man who was there immediately who identified himself as a police officer; UAPD Officer Matt Frey and all the unnamed UAPD officers, UA EMTs, TFD EMTs and all the MDs and nurses at Banner University Hospital who made a difference that day, when I felt pretty helpless. It's easy to take all these folks for granted — except when you need them. Hats off to all!
John Chambers
Midtown
