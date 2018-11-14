As Thanksgiving approaches, one becomes more aware of the blessings in one's life. As a Muslim, I am taught to be grateful in every way, every day. I thank God in my five daily prayers. I also thank God in my supplication numerous times each day.
In Arabic, the word for gratitude is "shukr". It has three interpretations. One is to be grateful in one's heart. Secondly, one lives a grateful life. And thirdly, and most importantly, one spends out of what one has on the poor and less fortunate. This latter is the best way to thank God by giving to someone worse off. God says in the Holy Qur'an "and We will surely reward the grateful (3:146)". Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said, "One who is not grateful to others is not grateful to God."
So when we are gathered with our loved ones to celebrate the holiday, let us be mindful of the countless blessings bestowed upon us.
Nusrat Kathleen Aziz
Southwest side
