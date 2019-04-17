As the Holy Week moves through the betrayal, suffering and death of Jesus towards the glorious Resurrection, would it be fitting for Christians to contemplate on what Jesus bluntly told his followers about their relation with God and fellow humans: “You cannot serve God and wealth” (Matthew 6:24) and “just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40), in view of the two greatest commandments: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:28-34; Matthew 22:34-40; Luke 10:25-28 )?
Would consuming worldly goods at all costs, without regards to the quality of our water, air, soil and all that live therein, be loving God? Would preventing the less fortunate from affordable healthcare, quality education and essentials for survival be loving one’s neighbor?
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
