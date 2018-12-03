A retired Army veteran (that's what his baseball cap read), Tom paid for my final layaway payment at Kmart! I though he was waiting for someone in the long, long line for layaway with only one cashier. He came up to me and asked me what I was doing in such a long line, I said making my final payment and picking up. He said, "Let me help you!" He asked me my name and if I could give him a hug. I hugged him and he shook my hand, handing me $50 cash! Thank you, Tom! God bless you! You are forever in my prayers!
Wendy Fierros
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.