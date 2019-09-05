September 1st marks 80 years since Hitler invaded Poland, starting World War II. Three years later, he launched the Holocaust that murdered six million European Jews.
How could an enlightened society that produced civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets, painters, and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers, along with millions of ordinary citizens who just went along. Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon? Are other societies capable? How about American society?
Jewish Nobel laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer wrote: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” Singer’s message is that we are all capable of oppressing the more vulnerable sentient beings in our midst, frequently without even thinking about it.
Our own enlightened society has translated the arbitrary Nazi dictum "the Christian lives, the Jew dies" into an equally arbitrary "the dog lives, the pig dies." Only the victims' names have been changed. The blissful, self-serving ignorance of the death camps and slaughterhouses in our midst remains.
To end all oppression: drop animals from our menus.
Tyson Dasher
Downtown
