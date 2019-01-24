Re: Living the spiritual life Jan, 22 by Bradford Soland.
As i read the letter by Mr. Soland i was reminded of the difference between Christianity and religion when he states " My relationship with God has grown stronger and is the reason for my well being."
Looking back on two other letters by Jim Notestine (Jan 14 ) who references "Abrahamic mythologies forced on people of color...and ends with "religion is mythology." and one by Steven Katz ( Jan 15) who speaks of a student who believes the Bible is literal ( I wonder if we should ever claim that a book of literature should be taken literally?), i realize that my answer to a friend's question ( What's wrong with this world?) ..."Religion is what's wrong with this world" echoes Mr. Soland's letter.
So my heartfelt thank you Mr. Soland for reminding all of the Star's readers that a personal relationship with God will always be the "reason for our well-being."
Bob Wineland
Northwest side
