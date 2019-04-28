I’m no automotive engineer, but the following idea seems like a simple solution to the problem of children and pets being left in the back seats of cars on hot days: If within 15 minutes prior to starting or moving a vehicle, the back seat had been accessed by either opening the back door or folding the front seatback forward (in a 2-door vehicle), then an audible warning “CHECK BACK SEAT” would sound when the engine is shut off. The operator of the car would have to turn off the warning by re-accessing the back seat or pressing a dash button.
In my opinion, this would eliminate most cases of child or pet deaths in an overheated car interior due to forgetfulness. Too expensive you say? With all the other automated warnings and alerts they put in cars these days, I doubt it would add $50 to the cost of a vehicle.
Bud Snyder
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.