My wife and I toured in North Europe last fall. I noticed that the countries we visited were very clean. There was no trash on the streets or sidewalks. Tucson is not clean. I walk around town a lot and I see trash everywhere. Fellow community members, please pick up after yourself and help make Tucson a clean city. It would also be helpful if dog walkers would pickup after their dogs. Let's make Tucson a clean and beautiful city!
James Bly
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.