The value of a true friend cannot be measured. Several years ago my true love of forty years passed away. Feeling numb, lost, and alone, I joined a bereavement group. There I met my late in life soul mate. Our spouses had each passed on six weeks apart. We both are so grateful for the chance at later in life happiness.
We give the credit for our fateful meeting to a wonderful man named Marvin, our group facilitator at the Jewish Community Center where the Widow to Widow group is held every Tuesday. He is someone who truly cares, listens, and has always encouraged us to share our personal experiences with grief.
As a recipient of a Ben's Bell, he is a true example of kindness and generosity, both with his time and supportive talents. Marvin, we all owe you such a debt of gratitude. Thank you for all you have done for us!
Janice Campos
Foothills
