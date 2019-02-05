Re: the Feb. 4 column "Mr. Rogers shows us how unneighborly we have become."
I grew up in Pittsburgh, Mr. Roger's hometown, and began watching him in the 1950s. His gentle nature was an outgrowth of his Christian faith. His kindness came from a deeply held belief in the sanctity of life, all life. Whether he spoke to a child in a wheelchair or the president of the United States, each was a valuable person with something to contribute to the "neighborhood."
When the Virginia governor, who is also a pediatrician, says a pregnant mother should decide whether her child lives or dies, even up to birth, life is no longer sacred. President Trump may be "coarse," but he reflects — rather than is the cause of — the "rude, violence" of our age. Just listen to rap music.
In 2003, I was at a bus stop when I read of Mr. Roger's death. A young black man sat beside me and together we reminisced of happy hours as children watching this kind man.
Nancy Jones
Foothills
