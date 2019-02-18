Re: the Feb. 16 column "Monastery- turned-sanctuary truly extraordinary."
I want to thank Dave Fitzsimmons for opening the door to the monastery and Casa Alitas to give everyone a glimpse of this amazing place. I am lucky — blessed — to be a volunteer there. I see unmatched courage. I ask myself if I could walk thousands of miles with my 2-year-old so he or she could have a better future. I see fathers saving their sons from the violence of the gangs and cartel. I see mothers bringing their daughters before they are old enough to be beaten and raped.
We have to remember that it's not just reaching a safe place — it's leaving everything and everyone they know behind. I shed tears with a woman who had been told her dog died of loneliness after she started her journey. And, then, we think of the family she left behind — a much deeper hurt. Tucson has opened its doors — volunteers their hearts. I pray that each of these deserving refugees finds peace, security and kindness wherever they go.
Patricia Dunham
East side
