Yesterday was an extraordinary one for me. For my birthday, I got to see "Under the Streetlamp" at The Fox Theatre. It was a great show, nice mixture of old groups (Beach Boys, Four Seasons) and holiday music for Hanukkah and Christmas, including a compelling version of Ave Maria. The renovated Fox is beautiful Art Deco-ish. Only drawback is the seats are narrow — not for sitting but for elbow room.
Also yesterday as I watched the tributes to President George H. W. Bush, I was reminded of when I met Barbara Bush in Phoenix during a campaign stop. She was gracious and funny, reminding us that of all the good things her husband did, he wouldn't eat his broccoli! Will always remember that...
Rest in peace, Mr. President, with Barbara, Robin, and your parents.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
