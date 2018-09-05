Re: the Aug. 30 online letter "Importance of kindness."
Thanks for printing the letter in verse about the importance of kindness and the possibility for all of us to give and receive it. By asking those who represent us in Congress to pass the Senate version of the Farm Bill we can preserve SNAP (food stamps) for 40% of struggling Americans. By asking our representatives to pass the Reach Every Mother and Child Act, we can help bring an end to millions of preventable deaths of mothers and children in our world. In this way we can be kind to millions in our country and our world who need our help, and it doesn’t cost a cent, just a call or a letter to our members of Congress.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.