Re: the June 18 article "Evangelicals should consult scripture on refugees."
Hats off to Taylor Burgoyne and Dan Johnson for setting evangelicals straight on scripture about refugees. They rightly state that fear is the root and love is the solution to evangelical resistance to refugees, and to a lot more. That translates to the current immigrant crisis, as well (although they seem to be referencing the US refugee quota program, which has virtually shut down since 2016). As Americans, the ancestors of every single one of us were refugees. Even Native Americans migrated here from Asia or were itinerate tribes -- seeking peace, food and "greener pastures." Burgoyne & Johnson's point about second generation refugees outperforming the general American public is spot on. I've seen this in arriving refugee children who excel in school, go on to college and are set up for highly professional careers. Why would we build a wall of any kind to prevent this? Burgoyne and Johnson should hit evangelical pulpits far and wide to share their point of view.
Debe Campbell
Southeast side
