Every year at this time I send a little note to all about the wonderful time we have had as a "snow-bird" this season. We have RV'd from early Nov. to mid May. This season we did have significant medical issues and required hospitalizations and numerous Dr.s visits at Banner facilities. In fact my wife had to have CPR. It was a very scary time, but both of us are stable and thank full to ALL Banner employees. We are grateful for your quick thinking and team effort in bringing my wife back. I also appreciate our friends and staff at Immanuel Presbyterian Church for prayers and support. We have become so involved here in the community we truly hate to leave. But, our grand children are in need of a visitation!
All the best to you! See you next winter!
Wayne Barnes
Southwest side
