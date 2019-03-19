After the massacre at the Masid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch it is time to call perpetrators of such heinous acts by their true name, white power terrorists. Kathleen Belew, University of Chicago first identified them as the white power movement. The Internet allows them to link and share their plans to eliminate everyone except whites. More and more their language mimics the language used by ISIS and the Taliban. Terms like "white nationalist" and "white supremacist" seem benign. Until we call them what they are, terrorists, the problem cannot be addressed adequately or effectively.
They copy many of the same words Trump uses. It appears they believe he shares their hate-filled agenda. Worse, in the manifesto written by the New Zealand mass murderer he hailed Trump as "a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose." He is not their de facto leader.
To end this horrific global movement we must stop the attitude of "us" and "them" and focus on ways that lead to "we."
Carolyn Moser
Northeast side
