We continue to hear the ineffective plans the Catholic Church is implementing to solve the problem of priests abusing children and others. All the plans are aimed at discovering abuses, exposing them, punishing the guilty and comforting the abused. It only exposes the problem instead of solving it.
God made man to reproduce and to do that he gave every man and woman a strong desire for sexual relations. It one of the strongest human needs. To expect a man to go through their lives celibate is cruel and unreasonable. No one considers the torment that these good men must go through.
If the Catholic Church would allow priests to marry it would show they are not just interested in containing this problem but in solving it. This is a serious problem and the church needs to show they are willing to make serious changes to solve it.
Craig Littlefield
Foothills
