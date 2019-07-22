As an Arizona native, growing up in a Republican, Catholic, Melting-pot family; my siblings and I were taught to be honest, hard-working, conscientious, principled, broadminded, accepting, thoughtful and gracious. We valued leaders who were brave, responsible, humorous, genuine, truthful, articulate, diplomatic, benevolent and wise. We have tried to instill similar values in our children.
Today, many would say, "We have a self-absorbed "Fearless Leader" who is dishonest, disloyal impulsive, insecure, narcissistic, angry, abrasive and amoral." Conversely, his supporters would label these assessments as lies and"fake news" and attack the messenger.
In our current civil discourse, what are teaching and modeling to our children? Its certainly not the values I cherished in the yesterday's Republican party and that are modeled in my religious teaching. Why isn't anyone in the GOP standing up for these values? Why isn't this incivility being addressed from the pulpit?
Have we become numb and resigned to this? Is this really what we want to model to our children?
Stephen Villaescusa
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.