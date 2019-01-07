I wish to recognize two of your paper carriers, David and Michele Boykin. They do good for your paper, they are the best. My paper is always on time, on cold and rainy days it was on my porch right next to my door. I sent them a little gift at Christmas and received a beautiful thank you card. On Christmas morning there was a candy cane fastened to the paper. I am a winter visitor and want to say they represent your paper wonderfully.
Lorraine Ruch
Northeast side
