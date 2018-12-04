My name is Jerrad Trotter and I have a small nonprofit called StrangersWeKnow. I would like to invite the community to join us for our upcoming December Value Exchange Event, Saturday, December 15th, 2018 from 11 am until 2 pm at the Donna R. Liggins Center in Tucson!
We will be making blankets and bags for displaced children and youth in Pima County. The ones we complete will be given to the Tucson police department to be distributed to children and youth in need. There will be an assortment of snacks and drinks available for refreshment AND a raffle of 10 full turkey dinners from Safeway, among other things! Limited number of holiday gift bags for children ages 4-10 also available with participation.
If you are interested in joining us, please RSVP by 12/12/2018 at https://www.strangersweknow.org/cve. Because we are quite small, you must RSVP to attend so we can be sure to have enough refreshments for everyone. I hope to meet you there!
Jerrad Trotter
Catalina
