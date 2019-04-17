Re: the April 14 article "28 young Tucsonans will get $100 braces in 'Smile' program."
I was very impressed with the Smiles Ahead program (which provides low cost Braces to Low income families). I thank Dr. Larry Leber and Dr. Eric Leber for establishing the program in 2012. And thank you to the other 17 Orthodontists currently enrolled in this year’s program for their time and dedication in helping local children gain more confidence with a new smile. I was fortunate that my parents were able to provide braces for me as a youngster. It was life changing.
Teresa Bruner
Foothills
