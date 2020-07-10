Letter: $1.4 billion award for bad behavior

I've been a recovering Catholic for more than half my life. The church's successful lobbying for $1.4 billion in taxpayer funds for pandemic relief is a punch to the gut. For those victims of clergy sexual abuse I continue to mourn. Moreover, the fact that the church and its organizations saved nearly 408,000 jobs is a patent insult to the small businesses everywhere that are trying to hold on to good employees and offer them a just wage. Just the latest, appalling example of the joke that has been the Paycheck Protection Program. Whither integrity?
Katherine George
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
