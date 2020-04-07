Letter: $1.5 Billion for a new border wall???

Are we really even considering using these funds for a border wall right now? Our country is in the midst of one of the deadliest pandemics in modern history. This $1.5 BILLON for a border wall should be used to protect and take care of our fellow citizens, medical professionals and first responders, assist businesses who have been impacted, and help scientists find a treatment to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Our priority should be to stop the spread of this disease, or there may not be need for this wall.
Dan Osterman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!