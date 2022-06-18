Letter: 10,000+ migrant caravan heading to the border

A large migrant caravan estimated on 6/6, to be at about 10,000 is headed to the border. It may grow to the largest ever. People are coming in response to the Biden administration's previous announcement of lifting Title 42, which has been put on hold by a federal judge. None the less, the caravan consisting of people from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti is heading to the United States. The Mexican National Guard and State Police allowed them entry at the Guatemalan border. One Haitian in the caravan crowd remarked, "He (Biden) promised the Haitian community he will help them, the migrants. He will recall Title 42. He will help us have real asylum." There was a record 234,000 encounters of migrants at the border in April. Numbers for May are expected to be similar. An average of 7.400 people are encountered each day illegally entering the country between the ports of entry. Add to that about 1,000 "gotaways" a day entering alluding Border Patrol.