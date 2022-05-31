Letter: 10 dead in Buffalo and 21 dead (and counting) in Uvalde.

Yesterday the news reported 14 children died in another school shooting. This morning I woke up to find more children had succumbed to this horrible attack.

10 African Americans were killed in a black neighborhood in Buffalo NY eleven days ago. The posted manifesto of the mass murderer in Buffalo suggested his fear of being replaced by non whites.

83% of the population in Uvalde are Hispanic. Did the mass murderer in Uvalde also leave a manifesto, will it also reveal a fear of replacement.

I am pleading with those who run campaign ads and promote public rallies to stoke replacement fears to stop now. You are killing us.

Donna Johnson

10 dead in Buffalo and 21 dead (and counting) in Uvalde.

Donna Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

