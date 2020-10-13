Letter: 10 Reasons to Dump Trump

My two brothers live in Iowa and, although they are not political, have always voted Republican. The only news they pay attention to involves weather and sports. This year they aren't sure about voting for Trump again. So, for five days I'm mailing them each a list of "10 Reasons to Dump Trump", sending them two reasons a day, with details and examples. If you are also questioning how to vote, consider these reasons to dump Trump:
1. His endless lying
2. His treatment of minorities and women
3. His treatment of the military
4. His plan to do away with Medicare and Social Security
5. His treatment of immigrants (specifically separating children at the border)
6. His relationship with Russia
7. His fear about revealing his taxes
8. His absolutely horrible leadership with COVID
9. His narcissism and lack of character
10. His anti-science stance on climate change
Linda Down
Midtown
