 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 10 Reasons to Dump Trump
View Comments

Letter: 10 Reasons to Dump Trump

My two brothers live in Iowa and, although they are not political, have always voted Republican. The only news they pay attention to involves weather and sports. This year they aren't sure about voting for Trump again. So, for five days I'm mailing them each a list of "10 Reasons to Dump Trump", sending them two reasons a day, with details and examples. If you are also questioning how to vote, consider these reasons to dump Trump:

1. His endless lying

2. His treatment of minorities and women

3. His treatment of the military

4. His plan to do away with Medicare and Social Security

5. His treatment of immigrants (specifically separating children at the border)

6. His relationship with Russia

7. His fear about revealing his taxes

8. His absolutely horrible leadership with COVID

9. His narcissism and lack of character

10. His anti-science stance on climate change

Linda Down

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News