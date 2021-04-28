 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 100 days in office, Biden polarizing the country
View Comments

Letter: 100 days in office, Biden polarizing the country

  • Comments

Joe Biden was presented as a moderate who would bring people together and work with Republicans in Congress. What a joke! He signed a $2 trillion Stimulus bill that had no Republican support using the 51 vote Reconciliation process. He intends to do the same on a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, with billions going to non typical infrastructure projects, a $ trillion American Families Plan, and raising $trillions in taxes. All with little or no Republican support. Biden has created chaos at the border with 172,000 migrants apprehended in March, maybe more in April. Biden says America is systematically racist, including police departments, without providing empirical evidence. Does he know how most major police departments are ethnic and gender diversified with black, Latino, Asian and female officers? Biden, through his announced "green" policies, wants to basically force people out of their gasoline operated vehicles into more expensive and limited driving distances electric ones. In 100 days, Biden has embraced the leftist agenda and has polarized the country.

Anita Flores

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 22

  • Updated

LETTERS: Our letter writers have a few thoughts about a recent Instagram post by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and none of them seem to be feeling her style anymore. Read those letters and more in our latest edition of Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News