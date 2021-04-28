Letter: 100 days in office, Biden polarizing the country

Joe Biden was presented as a moderate who would bring people together and work with Republicans in Congress. What a joke! He signed a $2 trillion Stimulus bill that had no Republican support using the 51 vote Reconciliation process. He intends to do the same on a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, with billions going to non typical infrastructure projects, a $ trillion American Families Plan, and raising $trillions in taxes. All with little or no Republican support. Biden has created chaos at the border with 172,000 migrants apprehended in March, maybe more in April. Biden says America is systematically racist, including police departments, without providing empirical evidence. Does he know how most major police departments are ethnic and gender diversified with black, Latino, Asian and female officers? Biden, through his announced "green" policies, wants to basically force people out of their gasoline operated vehicles into more expensive and limited driving distances electric ones. In 100 days, Biden has embraced the leftist agenda and has polarized the country.
Anita Flores
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.