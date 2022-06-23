Letter: 10th amendment

The United States of America is composed of aproxinately 330 million diversed people distributed over 3.8 million miles in 50 States.

Some states are consetvative, some liberal. Some are congested and some wide open.

Does anyone remember.back in the 1970's when the federal government instituted a national 55 mile per hour speed limit? People couldn't really go much faster than that because of congestion back east but substantually increased driving times in the west.

The 10th amendment to the constitution states that any power not specifically granted to the federal government is reserved to the states.

States issue drivers licences and are responsible for enforcing traffic laws. Why should they not be responsible for speed regulations?

With all the diversity between the states it is tme for state governments to take back more power. If people do not like the laws in one state they could always move to another.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

