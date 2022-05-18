Letter: 10th amendment

It seems that most Americans are familiar with the first, second and fifth amendment to the costitutution.

Protesters know they have freedom of speech and expression. Most coservatives know they have a right to bear arms. Of course everyone knows that the fifth amendment protects suspects from self incrimination.

It seems like few Americans know or care about the tenth amendment.

The tenth amendment states that any power not specifically given to the federal givernment is reserved to the States.

Over the years I believe the Federal government has overstepped their authority. There have been so many decisions made at the federal level instead of the state.

One of the decisions I believe was Roe v Wade. There is nothing in the constitution that gives the federal government the right to either approve nor ban abortions. Since abortion is not mentioned in the constitution, the tenth amendment would give that decision to each individual state. If Roe v. Wade was overturned this would be the net result.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

