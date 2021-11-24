Letter: 11/17 headline: Whole of Society must fight falsehoods from the Aspen Institute report

A functioning democracy requires a thoughtful electorate that receives fact-based information. Regrettably, too many cable/radio shows, social media outlets, and “think tanks” are in the fake news business. They distort, disinform, and promote lies and conspiracy theories to promote a radical and partisan agenda. Violence, hate speech, and death threats are accepted and embraced. It is in their financial interests to keep supporting an alternative reality and sew division amongst us. Those in the fake news business – including members of Congress - are absolutely responsible for the harmful falsehoods highlighted in this report.
Science continues to be politicized. Too many still believe that the 2020 elections were stolen, that the January 6 terrorist attack on our Capital was no big deal, and that climate change is not real.
In saying that “every American has a role to play in fighting misinformation” is an understatement. Our very democracy depends on making decisions based on facts and truth.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
