Letter: 11-8-20 letter Wanting my red state back

To the lady who wrote asking why people who moved to AZ from blue states would vote democratic here?
I can help you with that. We vote to have decency, honesty, and competence in governance and to escape the avalanche of lying, hatred, fraud & grift burying us for four years. While you may be in the thrall of this massive level of mendacity and corruption; for the rest of us, not so much.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
