 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 11-8-20 letter Wanting my red state back
View Comments

Letter: 11-8-20 letter Wanting my red state back

To the lady who wrote asking why people who moved to AZ from blue states would vote democratic here?

I can help you with that. We vote to have decency, honesty, and competence in governance and to escape the avalanche of lying, hatred, fraud & grift burying us for four years. While you may be in the thrall of this massive level of mendacity and corruption; for the rest of us, not so much.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News