Letter: 12 Million dollar payment

I read with interest an article declaring that the City of Louisville has awarded 12 Million dollars to the family of slain woman, Breonna Taylor. She died when police entered her residence, with a search warrant, and were fired upon by a apartment resident. The police shot back and , tragically, Ms. Taylor was slain. I don't know what facts the City faced when deciding on this immense award. I do know that the pressure the City was under to acquiesce was more than can be imagined. A member of Ms. Taylor's entourage said that "its just not enough" and that she could have worked for another 40 years, explaining the loss of income. I doubt whether an EMT could be expected, at any time to earn $300 thousand a year. I am always perplexed when families, upon a death, rush to grab whatever monies available. I might feel better if they pledged to donate the millions to a worthy cause.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
